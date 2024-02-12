U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver wins the International Goya Award of Spain

On Saturday, U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver was honored with the International Goya Award by the Spanish Film Academy, recognizing her illustrious career characterized by the portrayal of “independent, complex, and strong female characters.” Weaver, aged 74, renowned for her portrayal of Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise, became only the third recipient of this prestigious honorary prize. Since its establishment in 2022, the award has been previously bestowed upon Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

Addressing a star-studded audience at the Goya Awards gala held in the northwestern city of Valladolid, which included Hollywood luminaries such as Penelope Cruz, Weaver expressed her commitment to seeking out narratives centered around women. She emphasized the importance of such stories in highlighting the inherent strength and power of women in various unexpected ways. Weaver’s dedication to portraying multifaceted female characters has been a defining aspect of her career.

Additionally, Weaver took a moment to acknowledge Spanish actress Maria Luisa Sola, who has provided her voice in over 30 films, beginning with Alien. Sola’s contribution to Weaver’s performances, particularly through dubbing, has been instrumental in bringing depth and authenticity to her characters on screen.

The International Goya Award serves as a testament to Weaver’s enduring impact on the film industry and her unwavering commitment to championing women’s narratives in cinema. Through her iconic roles and dedication to her craft, Weaver has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers alike.