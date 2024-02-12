UAE authority announces temporary ban on entry of heavy vehicles on February 13: Details

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate announced a a temporary ban on entry of some heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers to Abu Dhabi. The entry ban will be on Tuesday, February 13.

The entry restrictions include entrances and key bridges such as the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Amsefah Bridge, and Al-Muktaar Bridge. The restrictions would start from 12 noon to 11:59pm on Tuesday, February 13. The authorities informed that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control measures will be intensified through smart systems.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm for second day in a row

The prohibition order exempted vehicles operated by public hygiene companies and logistic support vehicles, the Abu Dhabi Police note.