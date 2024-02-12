UAE authority announces total closure of some roads: Details

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah announced total closure of some roads . The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police announced road closures due to waterlogging and adverse weather.

The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police announced the closure of the ring road in the city of Kalba (Mohammed bin Zayed City Intersection) due to heavy rain. The authority urged motorists to exercise caution, take alternative routes during the closure, and refrain from approaching areas where valleys and dams are flowing.

The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah also announced total closure of Corniche Road to Maryam Island due to construction works related to developing the infrastructure. The road will be closed from Monday, February 12 to Tuesday, August 13.