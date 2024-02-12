Urban ministry instructed to revise regulations for improved disabled access

The Centre has instructed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to promote accessibility guidelines to facilitate access for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), urging state governments to adopt these measures. The directive follows a review meeting of the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, emphasizing the need to amend local bylaws to ensure easy building access for individuals with disabilities.

During the meeting, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) was tasked with exploring the feasibility of evaluating the implementation of accessibility guidelines by an independent agency, alongside various other recommendations. It was also advised to maintain regular communication with ministries or departments to ensure compliance and to prioritize feedback from organizations representing PwDs in the evaluation process.

The review highlighted progress in enhancing accessibility, with a significant number of state government buildings now made barrier-free. However, challenges persist, particularly regarding accessibility in private entities, social media, and digital payment sectors, indicating the ongoing need for concerted efforts to improve disabled access across various domains.