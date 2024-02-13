315 Muslim families flee due to violence concerns

In the midst of heightened tensions following an indefinite curfew in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, around 315 Muslim families fled the city on Sunday. The unrest stemmed from the demolition of a mosque and madrasa by the Haldwani Municipal Corporation on February 8th, resulting in violent clashes that claimed the lives of five civilians, including four Muslims. In response, the police have detained approximately 140 individuals for questioning.

As part of efforts to restore calm, the district administration revoked the licenses of 120 authorized firearms within the affected area, believed to have been used during the unrest. Additionally, authorities are compiling a list of vandalized properties and vehicles to seek compensation from identified rioters. Reports suggest that the police detained several individuals from Banbhulpura for questioning, amid allegations of excessive force used by law enforcement during protests against the mosque demolition.

Fearing continued curfew enforcement and police action, Muslim families have hurriedly left the area, facing difficulties in transportation. Some residents were seen walking with their belongings on Bareilly Road, walking up to 15 kilometers to reach Lal Kuan, where they caught trains to other cities in Uttar Pradesh. The district administration has provided essential items to the curfew-affected area, but many residents have decided to leave, expressing concerns about safety and seeking refuge with relatives in neighboring towns like Baheri and Rampur.