Audi unveils limited-edition Avant GT Wagon: Details

Mumbai: Audi has introduced the RS6 Avant GT. Only 660 units of the limited-edition model will be available worldwide.

This limited-edition car packs 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This engine generates 630 bhp and 848 Nm of torque to all four wheels. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 3.3 seconds and 0 to 200kph takes a mere 11.5 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 305kph.

The car runs on white, six-spoke, 22-inch wheels. Audi has not yet revealed the price tag of this ultra-fast, car. It will be offered in five colours- Arkona White, Nardo Gray, Chronos Gray Metallic, Madeira Brown Metallic and Mythos Black Metallic.