BMW launches 7 Series Protection Sedan in India: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car maker, BMW launched the 7 Series Protection Sedan in the Indian markets. BMW 7 Series Protection made its debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2023 in Munich, Germany last year. Manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Dingolfing (Germany), the new BMW 7 Series Protection will be imported into India as a completely built-up unit. It will be priced at Rs 1.70 crore.

The new-gen 7 Series Protection meets the VR9 protection standards, featuring a specialised self-supporting body structure made from armour steel, additional armour for the underbody and armoured glass. The armour allows the car to protect its passengers from attacks with firearms, explosives and drones. The 7 Series Protection also has its fuel tank made with special casing and seats to prevent being hit by a bullet.

Other protection features include run-flat tyres, specially made by Michelin which allow the car to be driven 30 km at 80 km/h without losing air pressure, rear-wheel steering, fresh-air supply system, fire extinguisher with both automatic and manual discharge, flashing light, radio transceivers and flag poles.

The sedan also comes with an illuminated front grille, crystal headlights, Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system and heated & ventilated seats for the rear occupants. It also has an integrated UI, certain ADAS functions, two curved displays, heated and ventillated seats, heated windscreens, a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, electronic power steering, brake-energy regeneration, auto start-stop, Eco Pro mode, Merino leather upholstery, as well as a fire extinguisher with manual and automatic discharge.

The BMW 7 Series Protection is powered by a 4.4-litre 8-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid technology. The engine produces 524 BHP and 750 Nm. The sedan can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.