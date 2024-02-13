Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46080, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5760, down by Rs 10. Gold price remained unchanged for last two days.

The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6329.8 per gram, down by Rs.1330. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5798 per gram, down by Rs.1220. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.45% whereas in the last month it has been -0.44%. The cost of silver is Rs.75600.0 per kg up by Rs.700 per kg.

Also Read: Gulf country announce public holiday for Foundation Day

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,090. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,049.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,020.28 per ounce. Gold closed 0.2% lower on Monday. U.S. gold futures were almost unchanged at $2,033.90 per ounce. Price of spot platinum was flat at $888.88 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3% to $894.38, and silver was steady at $22.70.