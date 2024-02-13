Delicious Coconut Ladoo Recipe: Easy and Flavorful Treat

Here’s a simple recipe for coconut ladoo:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups shredded coconut (fresh or desiccated)

– 1 cup condensed milk

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 10-12 cashew nuts, chopped (optional)

– 2 tablespoons milk (if needed)

Instructions:

1. Heat a non-stick pan or kadhai on medium heat and add ghee to it.

2. Once the ghee melts, add the shredded coconut to the pan and roast it for 3-4 minutes until it turns light golden brown. Keep stirring continuously to prevent burning.

3. Add the condensed milk and cardamom powder to the pan and mix well.

4. Cook the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. This will take around 5-7 minutes.

5. If the mixture appears too dry, you can add 2 tablespoons of milk to it and mix well.

6. Once the mixture is thickened, remove it from heat and let it cool slightly.

7. Grease your palms with a little ghee and take small portions of the mixture to shape them into round balls or ladoos.

8. Roll each ladoo in chopped cashew nuts (if using) for garnish.

9. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture to make all the ladoos.

10. Allow the coconut ladoos to cool completely before serving. Enjoy your delicious homemade coconut ladoos!

Note: You can store the coconut ladoos in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5-7 days.