Dubai extends remote work for some employees

Dubai: Dubai government has extended the remote work for government employees. Government employees in the emirate will work remotely for another day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The decision was taken due to heavy rains and unstable weather condition.

This comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The advisory applies to all government employees in Dubai, except those whose work requires them to be present in the workplace.

Also Read: Private, public schools in UAE to continue with distance learning

UAE’s educational authority has also declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the country has predicted more rain of lower intensity in the country today. Yesterday, the UAE witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm.