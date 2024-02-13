Eating these fruits and vegetables will help reduce cholesterol

High cholesterol levels are regarded as a major risk factor for heart disease. Excess LDL cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease by causing atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

As per experts, cholesterol level can be decreased by dietary modifications. Eating heart-healthy fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes improve heart health.

These veggies & fruits will help lower your cholesterol levels:

1. Berries:

Berries are a great source of plant compounds including flavonoid antioxidants that reduce inflammation and heart-healthy nutrients like fibre. Berries lower blood pressure, increase heart-protective HDL cholesterol, and lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

2. Eggplant:

These purple veggies is the best sources of soluble fibre.

3. Avocados:

Avocados lowers heart disease risk factors such as low HDL cholesterol and high LDL cholesterol. According to studies, eating avocados on a regular basis may help lower levels of oxidised LDL cholesterol, a kind of cholesterol that is strongly linked to atherosclerosis, and raise heart-protective HDL cholesterol.

4. Okra:

Okra has substances called polysaccharides that can decrease cholesterol. Additionally, okra is a good source of fibre, which has a powerful anti-cholesterol effect. Consuming okra powder has been shown in a research to significantly lower LDL and total cholesterol as well as fasting blood sugar in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Also Read; Practice these simple self-regulating tips to help reduce anxiety

5. Apples:

Apples lowers elevated cholesterol. Apples are high in fibre, especially soluble fibre.

6. Cauliflower:

This cruciferous vegetable can replace white rice in addition to offering fibre.