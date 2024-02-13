Explosion at firework depot in Kerala’s Choorakkad Kills Two, injures 22

A fatal explosion at an illicit firecracker storage facility in the densely populated area of Choorakkad near Tripunithura resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 22 others wounded, with four in critical condition. The blast occurred during the unloading of firecracker boxes, intended for the nearby Puthiyakavu Devi temple festival, just 3 km away.

The impact of the explosion was significant, leading to the destruction of a neighboring building and partial damage to approximately 180 houses in the vicinity. The force of the blast extended up to 3 km, causing damage to several vehicles, electronic devices, furniture, and roofs in nearby residences. The shockwave shattered window panes even in houses located 800m away, causing unease among residents and hearing issues among some elderly individuals. The explosion also resulted in the destruction of the vehicle transporting the firecrackers from Palakkad and a nearby parked car.

Among the deceased are Vishnu, 27, from Ullur in Thiruvananthapuram, who was the driver of the pickup van carrying the firecrackers, and Divakaran, 55. The injured individuals include both workers unloading the firecrackers and residents nearby, all of whom are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.