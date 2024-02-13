Farmers’ Delhi march talks with Union ministers inconclusive ahead of Tuesday’s protest

Farmers are gearing up for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Tuesday morning, following an inconclusive five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands. Tractor-trolleys have set out from various parts of Punjab to join the protest, primarily pressing for a law ensuring a minimum support price for crops. Despite discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced plans to march towards Delhi, expressing skepticism about the government’s commitment to addressing their demands.

Security measures have been tightened at Delhi’s borders, including Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have rallied over 200 farmer unions to press the Centre into accepting their demands. The talks, held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh, discussed issues such as withdrawing cases against farmers from the 2020-21 agitation, but a legal guarantee for minimum support price remained a sticking point.

In anticipation of the march, tractor-trolleys have been mobilized from Punjab, with farmers converging from various districts. Security arrangements, including concrete blocks and iron nails, have been deployed along the Haryana-Punjab border, while traffic restrictions and additional security measures have been enforced in Delhi. Despite ongoing discussions and preparations, tensions remain high as farmers persist in their demands, urging authorities to honor their commitments.