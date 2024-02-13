Farmers Protest: Haryana Police Deploys Teargas

On Tuesday morning, Haryana Police employed teargas shells against farmers marching towards Delhi from the Shambhu border near Ambala. Originating from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, the farmers commenced their journey to the national capital after an inconclusive meeting with two Union ministers, starting their march at around 10 am. Their primary demands include legislation ensuring a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, and they plan to escalate pressure on the Centre upon reaching Delhi.

Participating in the ‘Chalo Delhi’ movement, organized by over 200 unions, the farmers travel with tractor-trolleys stocked with essentials such as dry rations, water-proof sheets, and mattresses. Their route to Delhi spans various borders including Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali. However, Haryana authorities have fortified state borders with Punjab using concrete blocks, iron nails, and barbed wire to impede the march.

Amidst escalating tensions, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticized the heavy barricading, likening state borders to “international borders” and accusing the Haryana government of harassing farmers. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in 15 districts, restricting assemblies and banning demonstrations involving tractor trolleys. In Delhi, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued stringent directives to maintain law and order. Ahead of the protest march, tractor trolleys set out from Punjab, gathering momentum as farmers converge to amplify their demands.