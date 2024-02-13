Farmers protest march: Delhi govt rejects Centre’s proposal

Delhi government officials have reportedly declined the Centre’s proposal to repurpose Bawana stadium into a temporary detention facility amid the farmers’ march towards the national capital. Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot addressed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a letter, expressing solidarity with the farmers’ cause and emphasizing the importance of their constitutional right to peaceful protest. Gahlot underscored the genuine nature of the farmers’ demands and urged the Central Government to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to arrests, stating that farmers are the backbone of the nation and should be treated with respect.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha initiated their march towards Delhi, advocating for the fulfilment of their demands, notably the enactment of legislation ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This protest highlights the ongoing tensions between farmers and the government over agricultural policies, with farmers insisting on concrete measures to address their concerns.