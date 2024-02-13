First edition of JEE-Main sees 23 candidates score 100

In the latest announcement by the National Testing Agency (NTA), twenty-three candidates have achieved perfect scores of 100 in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam. Notably, a majority of these top scorers hail from Telangana. The first edition of the exam saw a significant turnout, with over 11.70 lakh candidates appearing for the crucial assessment.

The distribution of perfect scorers spans across various states, with Telangana leading the count with seven candidates, followed by Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, each contributing three candidates. Additionally, two candidates each are from Delhi, while Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu each boast one perfect scorer. The NTA emphasizes that the scores are not a representation of the percentage of marks obtained but rather normalized scores, accounting for the relative performance of all examinees across multiple sessions.

The examination was conducted in a wide array of languages and across various international locations, reflecting its global significance. Notably, the inclusion of new locations such as Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo marks a broader reach for the exam. With the second edition scheduled for April, candidates will await their results from both Paper 1 and Paper 2 to qualify for the subsequent JEE-Advanced exam, which serves as the gateway for admission into India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).