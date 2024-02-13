Google announces a pledge of 25 million euros in a bid to foster AI literacy and skills development in Europe

In an effort to promote AI literacy and skills development in Europe, Google has pledged 25 million euros ($26.98 million), as reported by Reuters.

The objective of this initiative is to empower individuals across the continent to utilize artificial intelligence for personal and professional advancement. Google announced its commitment to funding on Monday, inviting applications from social enterprises and nonprofits dedicated to providing targeted training to underserved communities.

Adrian Brown, the executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, underscored the importance of this program in addressing potential disparities arising from AI advancements. “Research indicates that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — particularly in terms of economic security and employment,” Reuters quoted Brown as stating. He further emphasized the program’s aim of ensuring equal access to AI education and opportunities, thereby preventing anyone from being left behind.

Google’s initiative goes beyond financial support, as the company intends to establish “growth academies” to assist businesses in utilizing AI to expand their operations. Additionally, Google has expanded its collection of free online AI training courses, now available in 18 languages.