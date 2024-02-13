Gulf country announce public holiday for Foundation Day

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has declared Thursday, February 22, as national holiday to celebrate the Foundation Day. Official work will resume on Sunday, February 25.

The Foundation Day was inaugurated by Royal Decree by His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 2022. This day is celebrated to pay homage to the rich historical, civilisational and cultural heritage of the kingdom, dating back to its establishment in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud in Diriyah.

The day is celebrated with a variety of events that showcase the kingdom’s culture, and history, including military parades, art exhibitions and community competitions.