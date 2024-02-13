Gulf country announces public holiday for National Sports Day

Doha: Qatar has announced a national holiday on Tuesday, February 13. The holiday will mark National Sports Day 2024. The holiday was announced by the Amiri Diwan.

‘On the occasion of Qatar National Sports Day, which falls on the second Tuesday of February of each year, the Amiri Diwan announces that Tuesday 3 Shaban 1445 AH, corresponding to February 13, 2024, will be an official holiday’, said an official circular.

Also Read: Gulf country extends school holiday

National Sports Day is an annual event aims to raise people’s awareness of the importance of sports, the moral and human values it represents and the many health benefits it provides. The country celebrated National Sports Day for the first time in February 2012, following the establishment of the Amiri Resolution No. (80) of 2011.

As per this, Tuesday of the second week of February of each year will be a National Sports Day, a paid national holiday, during which ministries, government agencies and institutions organise sporting events to achieve awareness of the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and communities.