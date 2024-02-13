Gulf country extends school holiday

Muscat : Oman has extended school holiday for one more day. Authorities in Oman extended holidays for educational institutions including all public, private and international schools except for those located in Dhofar, Musandam and Al Wusta on Tuesday, February 13,2024. Classes have been also suspended at higher education institutions in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, except for Dhofar, Musandam and Al Wusta on Tuesday, February 13,2024. This decision was taken due to the unstable weather conditions that the country is witnessing. Studies will resume on Tuesday, February 14, 2024.

The studies have been suspended with reference to Alert No. (3) of the expected heavy rainfall issued by the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards, and as a follow-up of the Ministry’s Central Committee for Emergency Situations Management on the effects of the depression, and in view of the continued heavy rains and overflow of wadis in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.