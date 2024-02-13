India’s Index of Industrial Production rises 3.8%

New Delhi: The index of industrial production (IIP) in India grew 3.8 percent in December 2023. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this. It was at 2.4% in November, 2023. Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had witnessed a growth of 5.1 percent in December 2022.

As per the data, manufacturing sector output grew by 3.9 per in December, 2023, up from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago month. In December last year, the mining production rose 5.1 per cent and power output increased 1.2 per cent.

IIP grew 6.1 per cent during the April-December 2023 period compared to a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.