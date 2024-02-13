India’s retail inflation eases in January

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 5.1 per cent in January this year. The rural inflation was 5.34 per cent in January, compared to 5.93 per cent in December. The urban inflation for January eased to 4.92 per cent, vs 5.46 per cent in January. Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) revealed this.

In December 2023, retail inflation reached its four-month high of 5.69 per cent, following 5.55 per cent recorded in November. In January last year, the rural retail inflation was 6.65 per cent, while the urban inflation was 4.79 per cent.

Food inflation, which accounts for close to half of the overall consumer price index (CPI), fell to 8.3 per cent in January. Food inflation was at 9.05 per cent in December.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.