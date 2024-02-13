Interim MP Budget of Rs 1.45L cr Introduces No New Taxes or Schemes

The Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, unveiled its inaugural interim budget, also known as a vote-on-account budget, abstaining from introducing fresh taxes or initiatives. Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda introduced the interim budget of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the Assembly, earmarked to sustain ongoing schemes across various departments from April to July 2024. The forthcoming comprehensive budget is slated for presentation in July.

Outlined in the interim budget are allocations such as Rs 11,674 crore for the school education department, Rs 9,588 crore for agricultural development and farmer welfare, and Rs 9,360 crore for women and child welfare, supporting initiatives like the CM Ladli Behana Scheme. Additionally, significant provisions include Rs 5,100 crore for rural development, Rs 4,287 crore for tribal welfare, and Rs 3,132 crore for public works.

Finance Minister Devda emphasized the interim budget’s purpose to cater to expenditures during the specified four-month period without introducing new levies or programs, reserving such decisions for the comprehensive budget in July 2024. CM Mohan Yadav reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfilling the electoral promises outlined in the party’s manifesto, emphasizing plans to enhance connectivity between religious destinations through helicopter services. Conversely, former CM and senior Congress MLA Kamal Nath remarked on social media about the interim budget’s limited substantive impact, portraying it as primarily a procedural formality.