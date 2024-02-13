Katy Perry announces her departure from the popular reality singing competition American Idol

During the latest installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Katy Perry declared her departure from the renowned reality singing contest American Idol following the forthcoming 22nd season. She unveiled that her choice to step away from the show was prompted by a significant commitment slated for this autumn – a headline performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

Perry disclosed, “This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio… so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” surprising the audience.

Expressing her fondness for American Idol, Perry conveyed, “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

When Jimmy Kimmel inquired about the reactions of her fellow judges, Perry responded with a touch of playfulness, stating, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”