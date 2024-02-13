Know how sex life changes after 60

Sex is an important aspect of life. But the sex drive changes as age changes. The The frequency of sex after 60 is different than it is for people in other stages of life.

According to a survey, 0% of people between the ages of 65 and 80 are sexually active. Of these folks, 73%re satisfied with their sex lives. Among the people with spouses or partners, 54% said they were sexually active.

As people age, they tend to have sex less often for a variety of reasons, including age-related hormonal changes, chronic illnesses, a change in priorities, and other factors.

As per another study, 40% of people aged 65 to 80 were sexually active. About two-thirds of adults in that age group were still interested in sex. Half of older adults said sex was important for their overall quality of life.About 73% of the older adults who were having sex said they were satisfied with their sex lives.

A 2017 study showed that about half of men over the age of 65 with partners had been sexually active in the last six months, while the rate was only 40% for women with partners. Men without partners were more likely to have had sex in the last six months than women (13% to 1%, respectively).

Health benefits of sex after 60:

Increased happiness: As per a study, sexual satisfaction in males was linked to a greater life enjoyment score. For females, the emotional intimacy of sex was linked to higher lifestyle enjoyment scores.

Improved health: A higher frequency of sex in older adults was linked to lower rates of cancer, coronary heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.