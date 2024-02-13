Lisa from Blackpink joins ‘White Lotus’ season 3

In further exciting updates from the White Lotus universe, the forthcoming season has expanded its star-studded ensemble with the addition of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK member Lisa.

As reported by Variety, Lisa has been officially cast in a role that fans of the series will undoubtedly appreciate. She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third installment of the acclaimed HBO series.

At present, all details regarding the roles in the upcoming season of White Lotus, including Lisa’s, have been tightly guarded.

Plot and cast: The White Lotus

Regarding developments in The White Lotus, filming for the show is set to commence in February in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. Specific plot details have been kept confidential, although it is known that the narrative will revolve around a fresh cohort of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

The cast for the third season of The White Lotus already boasts an impressive lineup, featuring Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravi?ius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

For Lisa, her role in The White Lotus will mark her debut as an actress. She becomes the second member of BLACKPINK to venture into the realm of HBO series, following Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane), who made her acting debut in the drama The Idol, which premiered in June 2023. However, The Idol faced discontinuation amid controversy surrounding its explicit content.