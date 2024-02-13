Montreal-based Canadian teacher caught red-handed for allegedly selling his students’ art pieces

A Canadian teacher based in Montreal has been caught allegedly selling his students’ artwork on his personal website. The teacher, known as Mario Perron, instructs arts at Montreal’s Westwood Junior High School, and this unsettling revelation was brought to light by his students upon discovering Perron’s personal website.

The students were astonished to find their artwork featured on various items for sale on Perron’s website, including coffee mugs, mobile cases, and other merchandise. Some students were in disbelief and promptly informed their parents about the situation.

“Just imagine your 13-year-old son returning home from school today with a story that his art teacher is selling students’ artwork online at $94 per drawing without their prior knowledge!? That is completely insane,” parent Joel DeBellefeuille shared on social media. “I’m sure I’m not the only parent seeking answers.”

Perron, whose identity was revealed by CTV News, portrays himself as a “life-long student of art” on his website. His own artworks have been showcased in private collections across Canada, the US, Spain, and Italy.

Numerous pieces of student artwork were found exhibited on various items such as coffee mugs, notebooks, and mobile cases on Perron’s website. These pieces were accompanied by titles like “Julia’s Creepy Portrait” and “Charlotte’s Creepy Portrait,” seemingly referencing the names of the students who created the artwork.