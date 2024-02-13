PM Modi Introduces ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ to Enhance Solar Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate the adoption of solar power and foster sustainable development. The initiative targets to illuminate one crore households by providing up to 300 units of complimentary electricity monthly, with an investment exceeding Rs 75,000 crore. Modi emphasized the scheme’s comprehensive support, including direct subsidies to bank accounts and highly concessional bank loans, to alleviate any financial burden on the beneficiaries. Integration of all stakeholders through a National Online Portal is also highlighted.

In addition to household electrification, the scheme intends to incentivize urban local bodies and panchayats to promote rooftop solar systems within their jurisdictions. Modi stressed the multifaceted benefits, foreseeing enhanced income, reduced power bills, and employment generation for citizens. To bolster the initiative, the Prime Minister urged residential consumers, especially the youth, to actively participate by applying through the dedicated portal.