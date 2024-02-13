PM Modi to Speak at Jammu Public Rally Next Week

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Jammu on February 20. Singh, who represents the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, made the statement while visiting the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway station to observe the stoppage of the Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. This brief stoppage at Udhampur and Kathua railway stations aims to benefit the local residents.

Singh expressed the desire for the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir before the implementation of the election code of conduct. Modi’s itinerary for February 20 includes inaugurating several projects such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba, the highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi district, and the Devika project at Udhampur. Additionally, Modi is expected to inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu and the Shahpur-Kandi Dam project.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated 1.3 km Chenab rail bridge, a significant part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project, will also be inaugurated during Modi’s visit. This bridge, located 359 meters above the river bed, holds strategic importance in connecting Katra to Banihal. Additionally, Modi is likely to inaugurate the Banihal-Samber section, facilitating train operations. Singh highlighted the significance of these initiatives, stating that they will enhance connectivity, promote industry and trade, and benefit the youth of the region.