Poco launches new storage variant of X6 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched a storage configuration of its X6 5G in India. The smartphone will now be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB in Indian markets. The new version arrives one month after the release of the handset. The Poco X6 5G was introduced in the country in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations.

The newly launched 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Poco X6 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is currently up for sale in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colours through Flipkart. Customers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount for payments made using ICICI, HDFC, Axis and SBI bank cards or EMI transactions.

The new version will sit alongside the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch in January. The base variant costs Rs. 21,999, while the top-end model is priced at Rs. 24,999.

The Poco X6 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset is confirmed to receive three Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Poco X6 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.The Poco X6 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.