Prime Video announces the premiere date of its upcoming original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan

On World Radio Day, Prime Video unveiled the release date of its upcoming original film Ae Watan Mere Watan with a promotional video. The motion picture features the voice of Sara Ali Khan, the lead actor in the film, portraying the character Usha.

The plot of Ae Watan Mere Watan revolves around Usha, a passionate young woman who utilizes a covert radio station to rally the nation against the British Raj. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the screenplay of the film is penned by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. Alongside Sara Ali Khan, the cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil, and Anand Tiwari. Additionally, Emraan Hashmi is set to make a special guest appearance in the film.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional narrative inspired by the underground radio stations that played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. The film pays homage to the extraordinary journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, highlighting both the renowned and unsung heroes of the era. It captures the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resilience displayed by the youth of India during the fight for freedom. Through its storytelling, the film aims to honor the bravery and determination of those who contributed to India’s independence movement.