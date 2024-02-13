Private, public schools in UAE to continue with distance learning

Dubai: The Educational authority in the UAE has declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13. The decision was taken due to turbulent weather conditions in the country.

The Knowledge and Human Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has also asked all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities to follow flexible and continue providing the option of distance learning on Tuesday, Feb 13. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Private Education Authority extended remote learning until February 13 as well.

A similar advisory was made for all private and public schools in the country before a day of hail and thunderstorms on Monday. The advisories included higher education institutions in the country as well.

Public and private sector companies too opted to have their employees work from home on February 12 and 13.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the country has predicted more rain of lower intensity in the country today. Yesterday, the UAE witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm.