Red Fort temporarily closed for visitors

In response to security concerns amid a significant deployment of police and paramilitary forces in central Delhi due to the ongoing farmers’ march, the historic Red Fort complex has been temporarily closed for visitors. A senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced the closure, citing unforeseen security issues, and stated that heavy security measures had been implemented since late Monday night. The iconic Mughal-era monument, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in old Delhi, was abruptly sealed off late Monday night as part of precautionary measures.

The closure of the Red Fort complex comes amidst heightened security measures in Delhi, including the installation of multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points. These measures are intended to prevent the entry of farmers participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march into the national capital. Discussions between farm leaders and the central government had failed to reach a resolution, prompting the intensified security measures. The timeline for reopening the 17th-century monument remains contingent upon decisions made by security agencies.