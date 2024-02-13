Redmi launches new true wireless stereo headset in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese electronic brand Redmi launched latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headset in india. The device named ‘Redmi Buds 5’ is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. They are offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colours and will be available for purchase from February 20 across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Xiaomi retail partners. As an introductory offer, the earphones will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 for customers purchasing the Redmi Note 13 series smartphones, Xiaomi Pad or Redmi Pad.

The new Redmi Buds 5 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20kHz and offer 46dB ANC feature to eliminate unwanted external noise. The hybrid ANC feature is claimed to block out 99.5 percent of background noise. The TWS earphones have an in-ear design and boast an oval-shaped charging case. They pack AI-backed dual microphones.

The TWS headset offer three transparency modes and users can avail of various audio effects including standard, enhanced treble, enhanced bass, and enhanced voice with the Redmi Buds 5. They feature dual-device pairing that allows users to connect two devices with the earbuds simultaneously. The company says that the earbuds can also be located using a smartphone.

Redmi’s new earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. They include support for Google Fast Pair. The Redmi Buds 5 include touch controls to allow for quick control of playback and noise cancellation. The earphones bundled with the charging case are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.