Siddaramaiah Offers Rs 50 Lakh Cash Reward to Rohan Bopanna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended congratulations to tennis player Rohan Bopanna for his victory in the men’s doubles Australian Open championship and announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Bopanna was honored by the Chief Minister in the presence of his family, along with the Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Shivraj Thangadagi, and other dignitaries. Siddaramaiah took to social media to express his appreciation for Bopanna’s achievement and announced the prize as a gesture of recognition.

Rohan Bopanna secured his place in Indian tennis history as only the third Indian to clinch a men’s doubles Grand Slam title, triumphing at the Australian Open alongside partner Matthew Ebden. Their victory in the final against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori marked a significant milestone, following Bopanna’s earlier success at the French Open mixed doubles in 2017 with Gabriela Dabrowski. This achievement further elevates Bopanna’s stature in Indian tennis alongside legends like Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.