Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on February 13. BSE Sensex ended at 71,555.19, up 482.70 points or 0.68 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 21,743.30, up 127.30 points or 0.59 percent.

About 1284 shares advanced, 1994 shares declined, and 62 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, UPL, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Bank. Top losers were Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Divis Laboratories and UltraTech Cement.

Among sectors, except metal (down 2 percent), all other indices ended higher with bank, healthcare, Information technology and capital goods up 0.4-1.5 percent. The BSE midcap index added 0.6 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.2 percent.