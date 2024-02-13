Teaser for film exploring Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal interview released by netflix

Gillian Anderson is poised to make a striking impression with her forthcoming role as BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis in the Netflix movie Scoop, where she delves into the alleged involvement of The Duke of York in Jeffrey Epstein’s scandal. Her casting has garnered significant attention across the news landscape.

Following her notable portrayal of the late UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s acclaimed series The Crown, Anderson returns to the streaming platform to tackle the formidable character of Maitlis. In Scoop, she shares the screen with esteemed actors Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, and Keely Hawes.

The film Scoop aims to provide viewers with an insider’s perspective on the events leading up to the November 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew concerning his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A teaser released by Netflix offers a glimpse into the intense narrative, featuring Anderson’s character proclaiming, “This is the story. The only story. I want it for us,” as she discusses the revelations linking the Duke of York to Epstein with news program producer Sam McAlister. The teaser further reveals McAlister’s confirmation of securing the interview, detailing the time and location: “Thursday, 2 p.m., the palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

Subsequent scenes in the teaser depict the moments leading up to the pivotal interview, including Maitlis and McAlister preparing in a Buckingham Palace bathroom, with Maitlis attending to her appearance.