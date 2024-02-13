Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra currently serving time in jail to be freed

Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, who is presently serving a jail sentence, is anticipated to be released soon, with his liberation potentially occurring as early as this weekend, as announced by the country’s Justice Minister, Tawee Sodsong, on Tuesday (Feb 13).

According to the justice minister, Thaksin, aged 74, will be among the 930 inmates granted early release, falling under the category of individuals in critical condition or aged over 70.

“He will be released after six months automatically,” stated Tawee Sodsong during a press briefing on Tuesday. The precise terms of his release remain uncertain, but there are indications that Thaksin might be subjected to monitoring, possibly including the use of an ankle tag, and encounter limitations on his right to travel.

Who is Thaksin Shinawatra?

Thaksin Shinawatra is a contentious billionaire who served as Thailand’s prime minister twice before being ousted in a 2006 military coup. He returned from 15 years of self-imposed exile six months ago.

In August 2023, Thaksin was sentenced to eight years in prison for charges of corruption and abuse of power. However, King Maha Vajiralongkorn promptly reduced his sentence to one year shortly after the initial ruling.