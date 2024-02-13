The casts of Barbie and Oppenheimer gathers at the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon

The attendees of the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon, including the casts of Barbie and Oppenheimer, convened on Monday at the Beverly Hilton. The gathering provided an opportunity for handshakes, hugs, and a large group photo, as well as guidance on delivering an effective acceptance speech.

The event, known for its warm and congenial atmosphere, allows nominees from various categories, such as best animated short, to mingle with acting nominees like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Despite the notable snubs for best director and best actress in Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, respectively, appeared at the luncheon with smiles on their faces to celebrate the nominations they did receive. Gerwig, nominated for adapted screenplay, was immediately surrounded by fans seeking selfies upon her arrival, while Robbie, recognized as a producer for best picture nominee Barbie, exchanged hugs and conversation with fellow nominee Sandra Hüller from Anatomy of a Fall.

A highlight of the event is the group photo featuring all the nominees, with nearly every attendee typically participating. This tradition serves as both a cherished part of the Oscars experience and an informal opportunity for nominees to promote themselves for votes.

During the roll call for the group photo, Gerwig and Robbie received enthusiastic applause, indicating the support and recognition of their peers. This moment, reminiscent of a school commencement, is a particularly egalitarian aspect of the luncheon, as nominees are called to the risers without regard for their level of fame.

For instance, Carey Mulligan, nominated for best actress for her role in Maestro, found herself positioned between David Hemingson, a first-time nominee for writing The Holdovers, and James Price, recognized for production design on Poor Things, in a typical trio.