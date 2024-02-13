These lifestyle diseases can lead to sexual dysfunction

Sexual health is directly related our overall health. Poor sexual health can impact both – the ability to recreate (pleasure sex) and procreate (reproduce) to have children.

Several lifestyle diseases can lead sexual dysfunction. Obesity, diabetes mellitus, heart disease, high blood pressure, hormonal disturbances, liver and kidney diseases, mental health issues like anxiety depression or guilt, alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse ( drugs) reduce sexual performance in both men and women.

Types of sexual dysfunction:

This is categorised into four types:

Desire disorder: Lack of interest in sex

Arousal disorder: Inability to be aroused

Orgasm disorder: Absent or delayed orgasm

Pain disorder: Pain during intercourse

Here are the symptoms of sexual dysfunction you should know:

Symptoms in men include:

No or poor erection, also known as erectile dysfunction

Absent or delayed ejaculation

Premature ejaculation

Symptoms in women include:

Lack of orgasm

Vaginal dryness during intercourse

Frigidity – Inability to have intercourse due to tight vaginal muscles

Common symptoms in both men and women are

Lack of desire

No arousal

Pain

Obesity:

Excess fat accumulation can lead to poor efforts during sex. In obese men, low testosterone causes erectile dysfunction, reduced desire, and poor orgasm. Obesity causes hormonal disturbances in women, which reduces desire and increases discomfort during intercourse.

Cardiovascular disease

High blood pressure and heart diseases reduce sexual performance. These reduce blood flow to the penis which is responsible for erection. In women, reduced flow to genital organs leads to vaginal dryness, poor arousal, and orgasm. This leads to poor sexual satisfaction.

Diabetes

Diabetes can damage blood vessels and nerves, leading to erectile dysfunction, poor desire in men, and reduced orgasm in women.

Mental health disorders

Depression, anxiety and stress all affect sexual function by reducing desire, causing poor arousal, low confidence and strained relationships. Professional counselling, relaxation techniques and tailored medications will help improve sexual function.