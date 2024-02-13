These lifestyle diseases can lead to sexual dysfunction

Sexual health is directly related our overall health. Poor sexual health can impact both – the ability to recreate (pleasure sex) and procreate (reproduce) to have children.
Several lifestyle diseases can lead sexual dysfunction. Obesity, diabetes mellitus, heart disease, high blood pressure, hormonal disturbances, liver and kidney diseases, mental health issues like anxiety depression or guilt, alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse ( drugs) reduce sexual performance in both men and women.
Types of sexual dysfunction:
This is categorised into four types:
Desire disorder: Lack of interest in sex
Arousal disorder: Inability to be aroused
Orgasm disorder: Absent or delayed orgasm
Pain disorder: Pain during intercourse
Here are the symptoms of sexual dysfunction you should know:
Symptoms in men include:
No or poor erection, also known as erectile dysfunction
Absent or delayed ejaculation
Premature ejaculation
Symptoms in women include:
Lack of orgasm
Vaginal dryness during intercourse
Frigidity – Inability to have intercourse due to tight vaginal muscles
Common symptoms in both men and women are
Lack of desire
No arousal
Pain
Obesity:
Excess fat accumulation can lead to poor efforts during sex. In obese men, low testosterone causes erectile dysfunction, reduced desire, and poor orgasm. Obesity causes hormonal disturbances in women, which reduces desire and increases discomfort during intercourse.
Cardiovascular disease
High blood pressure and heart diseases reduce sexual performance. These reduce blood flow to the penis which is responsible for erection. In women, reduced flow to genital organs leads to vaginal dryness, poor arousal, and orgasm. This leads to poor sexual satisfaction.
Diabetes
Diabetes can damage blood vessels and nerves, leading to erectile dysfunction, poor desire in men, and reduced orgasm in women.
Mental health disorders
Depression, anxiety and stress all affect sexual function by reducing desire, causing poor arousal, low confidence and strained relationships. Professional counselling, relaxation techniques and tailored medications will help improve sexual function.
