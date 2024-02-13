Trinidad and Tobago announces a state of ‘national emergency’ after a large oil spill last week

Trinidad and Tobago has declared a state of “national emergency” following a significant oil spill last week, with the government pledging to spare no expense in rehabilitating the island’s beaches.

The spill has reportedly affected multiple beaches along Tobago’s southwest coast, with the government yet to ascertain the vessel’s owner responsible for the incident.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley stated that the extent of the oil spill remains unclear, as authorities are uncertain about the amount of oil that has been discharged and the quantity remaining on the mostly submerged vessel.

An unidentified vessel has been observed drifting upside down towards Tobago, presenting a mystery regarding its origin and contents. Prime Minister Rowley expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the vessel’s ownership and the nature of the hydrocarbon leaking into the water and coastline.

“We do know is that it appears to be broken and is leaking some kind of hydrocarbon that is fouling the water and the coastline,” Rowley stated during a press conference, as reported by the Trinidad & Tobago Newsday. “That vessel could have come to us from any kind of operation, especially if the operation is illicit.”

Farley Augustine, the chief secretary of Tobago’s house of assembly, informed The Guardian that divers have been unable to contain the leak. Efforts are reportedly underway to assess the remaining oil and devise strategies for its removal.