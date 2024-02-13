UAE authority instruct private firms to continue work from home

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE (Mohre) has asked private sector firms to continue work from home on today, February 13 as rains continue to hit the country.

‘Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements. Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,’ the Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: USD 2 Trillion Annually Required to Triple Global Renewables by 2030: Report

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the country has predicted more rain of lower intensity in the country today. Yesterday, the UAE witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm.