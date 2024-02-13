WhatsApp launches password-less ‘Passkey’ feature: Details

Mumbai: Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has launched a password-less ‘Passkey’ feature for Android users. The new feature will improve both security and convenience for users. This new feature will eliminate the need for two-factor SMS authentication.

WhatsApp has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Android users could securely log back in with passkeys, by utilizing face, pin or fingerprint authentication. This feature has undergone initial testing within WhatsApp’s beta channel and it is now ready for release to the general user base.

Passkey support for Android users will be introduced slowly over the coming weeks and months.

Passkeys serve as an alternative to traditional username and password combinations. They require only:

Face authentication

Fingerprint authentication

PIN authentication