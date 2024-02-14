Agri exports decline for third consecutive year, impacting farmers’ earnings

India’s agricultural exports have seen a consistent decline over the past three years, impacting farmers’ earnings, according to recent data. Despite this trend, India has managed to increase its supply of fresh fruits to foreign markets, expanding from 102 to 111 countries in the last year alone.

The latest figures reveal a noticeable drop in India’s agricultural export growth rate, from 17% in 2020-21 to 6% in 2022-23. The Agricultural Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has also witnessed a sharp decline in exports, from 24% to 11%. However, APEDA’s overall product exports reached a new high of $26.7 billion in 2022-23, expanding its export portfolio to over 200 countries.

Despite these challenges, there are some positive developments in specific agricultural sectors. For instance, Indian banana farmers have successfully tapped into new markets, with the country shipping its first batch of bananas to Russia in January. Additionally, exports of items like dried shelled lentils, fresh eggs, kesar, and dasheri mango have seen significant growth percentages. Moreover, exports to countries like Iraq, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the UK have also witnessed notable increases.

Overall, while there are challenges in certain international markets where India’s agricultural exports remain relatively low, there is significant potential for growth in various major markets. Abhishek Dev, chairman of APEDA, emphasizes the need to explore and expand India’s presence in these markets to enhance agricultural export opportunities and bolster farmers’ incomes.