Akasa Air to cancel these domestic flight services from February 15 to March 30: Details

Mumbai: leading private air carrier in the country, Akasa Air has cancelled 4 flights daily on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route. The cancellation was taken following government guidelines issued to reduce congestion at the Mumbai airport. The civil aviation ministry has asked Mumbai airport operator MIAL to cut the number of scheduled flights and also restrict private jet operations for longer hours.

‘Flight operations of airlines to/from Mumbai are expected to be impacted with guidelines being implemented to reduce runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. We have to rationalise our network resulting in cancellation of flights QP 1374 & QP 1367 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 & QP 1366 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30,’ said Akasa Air spokesperson.

Passengers can rebook on any date until April 15

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. It has successfully completed one year of commercial operations. Since its launch, Akasa Air has successfully served over 6.3 million passengers and has established connections with 17 cities across India namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Port Blair and Kolkata. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.