Assam Govt Declares ‘Kaji Nemu’ as State Fruit, Aims to Aid Farmers

The Assam government officially declared the GI-tagged ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit on Tuesday. Renowned for its distinct aroma and health advantages, Kaji Nemu stands out due to its elongated and oblong shape compared to other lemon varieties. It has long been cherished in Assamese cuisine traditions.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora disclosed the government’s decision in the Assembly, highlighting ongoing efforts to promote commercial cultivation of Kaji Nemu. Emphasizing its international appeal, Bora mentioned that the fruit has already made its way to markets in the Middle East and other countries. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his forward-thinking decision, Bora expressed optimism about the positive impact this initiative will have on local farmers and the agricultural sector.

Chief Minister Sarma commended the unique aroma and antioxidant properties of Assam lemon, foreseeing its global recognition and enhanced production following the official designation. Other government officials, including Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and spokesperson Pijush Hazarika, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the potential economic boost for farmers and the state as a whole. The GI-tagged Kaji Nemu, recognized for its nutrient-rich qualities, promises to further elevate Assam’s agricultural prowess on the world stage.