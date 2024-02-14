Aston Martin unveils Vantage facelift: Details

Mumbai: British luxury car maker Aston Martin has unveiled its Vantage facelift. The new Aston Martin Vantage comes with a huge grille, which is 38 per cent larger and offers 29 per cent more airflow to the engine bay. It also gets larger fully matrix LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The car rides on larger 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Other features include a wider bumper, wider wheel arches, frameless door mirrors and flush door handles.

The luxury car also has a new 10.25-inch infotainment display which runs in-house developed user interface, allowing a number of connectivity options. The new version is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which now produces 665bhp and 800Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 325kmph. The engine is mated to a 8-speed transmission.

Aston Martin has the DB12, DBX and the DBX 707 on sale in India along with the pre-facelift Vantage which came with a price tag of Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom). The brand is expected to bring the new Vantage to Indian market this year, with prices to hover around the Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom) mark.