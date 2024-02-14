Asus launches new gaming laptops in India: Details

Mumbai: Asus has launched ROG Zephyrus G16 in India. It is the first ROG laptop from the company that features an OLED display, powered by up to an AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has been announced for Rs 189,990 in India, whereas the new Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 is on sale for Rs 289,990. There is also the 18-inch ROG Strix Scar version, priced at Rs 339,990.

The Asus ROG Gaming Desktop G22 will cost you Rs 229,990, whereas the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop G13 can be purchased for Rs 139,990. Lastly, the new Consumer Desktop S501 is on sale for Rs 87,990.

Asus revealed that the first 50 customers who will purchase the ROG Strix Scar 16 or Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 from Asus e-shop or ASUS Stores starting 14 February to 20 February, will stand a chance to get their hands on a complimentary TUF Gaming H3 gaming headset at an additional charge of Rs 1 by registering the device on the MyASUS app.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with a 16-inch OLED panel with 0.2ms response time, 2.5K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and more. Asus is claiming that the device is AI-Ready with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU with a MUX Switch and Advanced Optimus support. The laptop features the company’s 2nd generation Arc Flow fans and a redesigned air outlet. It has a thin and lightweight design, as per the company.

The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18 versions have a peak brightness of 1100nits, Dolby Vision support, 240Hz refresh rate, and more. With RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 model options available, the laptops come equipped with the latest Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with a max TGP of 175W.

The Asus ROG G22 is being pitched as a compact gaming desktop that features up to an Intel Core i7-14700Fâ€‹ processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070â€‹ graphics card.