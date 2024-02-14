CBSE issues advisory for students: Details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for students appearing in the examinations for Class 10 and 12. The advisory was issued in the wake of the ongoing farmers’ protest in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The board directed the students to arrive at their examination centers by 10am due to anticipated traffic disruptions. Additionally, the board has advised students to use metro services.

CBSE board exams for both Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence on February 15. This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries will take the examinations.

The Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2 while the Class 10 exams are set to take place from February 15 to March 13.