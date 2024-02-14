CIAL Partners with BPCL for World’s First Airport Green Hydrogen Plant

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has made a significant announcement, revealing its collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to establish the world’s inaugural green hydrogen plant within an airport setting. This groundbreaking move underscores CIAL’s commitment to advancing green energy initiatives, building upon its reputation as the world’s first airport to be fully powered by solar energy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between CIAL and BPCL marks a milestone in green energy deployment, aiming to harness green hydrogen, a future fuel generated from renewable energy sources like water. The agreement, inked in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, entails BPCL overseeing the establishment and operation of the integrated green hydrogen plant and fueling station at Kochi Airport, while CIAL provides land, water, and green energy resources.

CIAL’s Managing Director S Suhas expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing its significance in advancing sustainable aviation and propelling the aviation industry towards a zero-carbon future. BPCL’s Chairman & Managing Director G Krishnakumar highlighted the partnership’s role in driving sustainable solutions and India’s energy independence, showcasing BPCL’s commitment to initiatives like ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ through innovations such as indigenous electrolyser technology.